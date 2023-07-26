Elite Sheriff Corps Begs NASS To Expedite Passage Of Status Bill Into Law

Elite Sheriff Corps, Akwa Ibom State command has pleaded with members of the 10th senate to expedite action on the passage of the bill into law to legalize its status in the country.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen on Wednesday, the Zonal commander South South, Commander Victor Eshiet said that the primary responsibility of the corps is to assist federal and state governments in the collection of taxes in the country, adding that inability to secure a legal status for the corps has resulted in the slow pace of prosecuting tax defaulters.

“This is an organization that the whole nation is aware of, by name Elite Sheriff Corps formed in 2010. By the grace of God, we are fighting for official recognition, our aim and responsibility is mainly to assist the federal and state governments in the collection of tax in Nigeria”.

The Zonal Commander who used the occasion to congratulate the Senate president and members of the 10th Senate disclosed that the bill has gone through second reading in the 10th Senate urging the senators to ensure that the bill does not suffer the same fate in the hands of previous lawmakers in the previous national assembly.

He said “By the grace of God our Bill is with the Senate now. After the last reading, there will be a public hearing after which it will be passed into law before it will be sent to Mr President for Assent.

“For now, we felt it is necessary to extend our appreciation and thanks to Godswill Akpabio who is now the Senate President, and also to our State governor, Pst Umo Eno.

“Even though we are not being used by the state government to actualize our aim, we are hopeful that with what is on the ground, in the next few months, so many states will start making use of us.

“We are happy when we received the news of the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President. It is an advantage to us. Even though the organization is nationwide, we cannot remain silent as far as Akwa Ibom State is concerned to send our congratulatory message to him and other elected representatives”

He also called on the media to positively project the image of the organization, saying it is not a hidden or private organization that is being operated in all the

36 states and Abuja.

Eshiet listed some of the setbacks of the organization including poor handling of administrative issues as the former National Officer of the organization purposely refused to project it as expected until the position was taken away from him.

“In a way, he (the then national officer) wanted to take the organization as his private security guard which was not the aim of the organization.

“The next person came and took over and presented all the documents to the National Assembly, unfortunately, we missed him because not quite long he passed on.

“The new national officer is making sure that the organization is recognized and passed into law”

He also called on the Akwa Ibom state government to engage them to secure manhole facilities from being vandalized by miscreants in the state.