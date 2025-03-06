Elijah Hails Musa’s Return To Eagles

Share

Says team needs skipper’s experience

Former international, Sam Elijah, has backed the decision to recall veteran forward, Ahmed Musa, to the national team, saying that his leadership and experience are crucial assets to the Super Eagles’ quest to win the ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

The new Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, included Musa in the 39-man provisional list he released on Tuesday, and there are strong indications the former Leicester City forward will make the final cut of 23 ahead of the qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Elijah expressed his support for the move, stating that Musa remains a key motivator for the team despite not playing in Europe. “Well, I think, in my opinion, inviting Ahmed Musa back to the national team is a good one,” Elijah told allnigeriasoccer.com .

“Ahmed Musa has been a very great motivator to the team, and he is a highly experienced and disciplined player. “For the new gaffer to call him, he must have seen something in him.

Although Ahmed Musa might not be playing in Europe again, he is playing for one of the top club sides in Nigeria. “In Nigeria, he has made a lot of impact.

He has scored many goals and also influenced the team (Kano Pillars). It is a good moment for him—he can bring his experience to play in the matches and also motivate others.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

