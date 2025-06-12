Elie Kamano’s New Song Amplifies Hope For Africa’s Reparations

Share

In alignment with the African Union’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Reparations for the African Movement, Guinean singer and activist Elie Kamano has released a powerful new music video for his latest single, “Ils veulent l’Afrique sans les Africains” (“They Want Africa Without Africans”).

The track arrives at a critical moment, delivering a bold artistic statement that weaves together political resistance, cultural memory, and Pan-African solidarity.

Shot on the sacred grounds of the Thiaroye mass graves in Dakar, Senegal, the music video honors the victims of one of colonialism’s most brutal massacres. Kamano transforms the site into a stage of remembrance and resistance—linking Africa’s historical trauma to the growing global reparations movement.

With poignant lyricism and powerful symbolism, Kamano issues a clear demand: “Africa will reclaim what Europe stole.”

The release of the song echoes the AU’s 2025 reparations campaign, adding cultural force to institutional momentum. Kamano’s music serves as both a tribute and a rallying cry—galvanizing Pan-African youth, scholars, artists, and policymakers.

“This is not just a song,” Kamano asserts. “It’s a voice for the voiceless. A call for dignity. A battle cry for what is rightfully ours.”

Far from merely commemorating the past, “Ils veulent l’Afrique sans les Africains” ignites the conversation about Africa’s future—and its rightful claims to justice, recognition, and repair.

