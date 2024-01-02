Eleven People Killed In Kwara Road Crash, Seven Injured

No fewer than 11 people have lost their lives in an auto crash involving two vehicles along Bode Saadu/Ilorin road, Kwara state, while seven others were reportedly rescued with varying degrees of injury. Those injured were rushed to Ifeoluwa Hospital in Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara state, the “fatal road traffic crash, involving two (2) vehicles,

a DAF Truck and a Toyota Hiace Bus occurred at Aiyere along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin Route. The crash occurred around 4:50 am on Tuesday due to wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

“On receipt of the report of the crash, our operatives at the Help and Rescue Camp (which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the ongoing end-of-year special patrol operations) were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for the rescue operation, which was carried out in conjunction with Men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus coming from Gombe en route to Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF Truck.

“A total of Eighteen (18) people (Male Adults) were involved, Eleven (11) of them sadly lost their lives while Seven (7) others were rescued with varying degrees of injury and have been taken to Ifeoluwa Hospital Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment.”

The statement added: “The Sector Commander has directed a full investigation into the crash which has already commenced. The Corps and Kwara State Command deeply sympathise with families of the dead and wish the injured quick recovery.”

The Sector Commander has, therefore, enjoined drivers to drive within the stipulated speed limits, avoid night journeys, and long hours of driving without adequate rest, which can result in fatigue, lack of alertness, poor visibility and poor judgement, saying these constitute high-risk factors that lead to crashes with high fatality