Elevation: Alli Congratulates Folarin, Sanusi, Others On New Chieftaincy Positions

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sen. Teslim Folarin, Chief Ademola Adewuyi, Chief Dotun Sanusi and others on their recent elevation on the Ibadan chieftaincy line.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen On Friday.

Folarin moved from Asaaju Olubadan to Ikolaba, Adewuyi from Ayingun to Asaaju, and Sanusi from being a Mogaji to Jagun.

Alli, the Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland, expressed delight in the promotion of Folarin, Adewuyi, Sanusi and other worthy individuals who were elevated to various chieftaincy positions in Ibadan.

The lawmaker said that the Ibadan chieftaincy line was a longstanding tradition with deep roots in the community.

He said that many individuals spend years working towards elevation to higher positions, adding it was a significant honour to receive this recognition.

The Ibadan Senior Chief said that it was a significant honour to be elevated on the Ibadan chieftaincy line.

Alli hailed their accomplishments, wishing the newly elevated Ibadan chiefs success in their new positions.

The lawmaker urged them to continue to serve as worthy ambassadors of Ibadan, commending Folarin, Sanusi and Adewuyi for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the development of Ibadanland.

He lauded their contributions to the socio-economic development of Ibadan and Oyo State.

Alli described the trio as great Ibadan sons who have contributed significantly to the progress and development of the city.

The lawmaker urged them to see his

congratulatory message as a reminder of the importance of community pride and recognition of hard work.

He expressed hope that the recent elevations would continue to inspire individuals to embrace and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Alli congratulated all other chiefs who were elevated on the civil (Otun-Olubadan) line of Ibadan Chieftaincy.