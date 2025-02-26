Elevated Parts Of Highway Being Built In S’korea Collapses, Killing 2 Workers

Share

Elevated parts of a highway under construction collapsed in South Korea yesterday, killing two workers and injuring seven others, officials said.

Ten people were working on the site in the city of Cheonan, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of Seoul.

They fell when it collapsed and were trapped in the rubble, the National Fire Agency said. Seven injured workers were sent to hospitals for treatment. Fire agency officials said rescue workers were trying to find the missing worker.

The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known, reports The Associated Press.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged authorities to mobilise all available personnel and equipment to salvage the workers.

