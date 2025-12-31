Elephants With Upper Hand Over Gabon

Cote d’Ivoire have had the upper hand over Gabon in recent times and should be able to secure a useful three points when they meet again in the final round of Group F AFCON today.

The Elephants edged Gabon into second place in their World Cup qualifying group, which secured them a place at next summer’s finals and pushed the Panthers into the play-offs.

Thierry Mouyouma’s side subsequently lost to Nigeria and their results have taken a turn for the worse since. While they played well in patches during the Christmas Eve defeat to Cameroon, it all fell apart on Sunday in a 3-2 upset against Mozambique that ends their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Mouyouma ignored the pleas of Marseille for him not to play injured star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and furiously hit back at the French club in his post-match press conference.