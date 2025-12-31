New Telegraph

December 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Elephants With Upper…

Elephants With Upper Hand Over Gabon

Cote d’Ivoire have had the upper hand over Gabon in recent times and should be able to secure a useful three points when they meet again in the final round of Group F AFCON today.

The Elephants edged Gabon into second place in their World Cup qualifying group, which secured them a place at next summer’s finals and pushed the Panthers into the play-offs.

Thierry Mouyouma’s side subsequently lost to Nigeria and their results have taken a turn for the worse since. While they played well in patches during the Christmas Eve defeat to Cameroon, it all fell apart on Sunday in a 3-2 upset against Mozambique that ends their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Mouyouma ignored the pleas of Marseille for him not to play injured star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and furiously hit back at the French club in his post-match press conference.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Alleged NNPC Ltd Fraud: Dangote’s Absence Stalls Farouk Ahmed’s Probe
Read Next

ASUU Mulls Court Backing To Prevent Govt’s Policy Reversals