Elegbeleye Salutes Gusau On WAFU B Top Position

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has commended the recent election of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, as the new head of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

The election, which took place under the auspices of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), marks a major milestone for Nigerian football leadership on the continental stage. CAF established its zonal unions, including WAFU B, to decentralize its governance structure and promote regional football development.

The WAFU B zone includes Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, and Togo.

Reacting to the news, Elegbeleye described Gusau’s emergence as WAFU B President as a “significant indication” of Nigeria’s rising prominence in African football administration.

“The NPFL Board welcomes the assumption of our Federation President, Alhaji Gusau, to the leadership of the WAFU B Board and wishes him and the new executives a successful tenure,” Elegbeleye stated.

“This development is a very significant indication of the growing influence of Nigeria in football administration across the region and the continent at large.”

Gusau’s new role is expected to enhance Nigeria’s strategic influence in shaping football policies and development initiatives across West Africa.

His election is also seen as a nod to the country’s long-standing contributions to football excellence, both on and off the pitch.

With Nigeria already recognized as a football powerhouse in terms of talent and achievements, this latest development underscores the country’s expanding role in football governance.

Gusau’s leadership at WAFU B could open doors to more opportunities, partnerships, and developmental programs beneficial to both grassroots and elite football structures in Nigeria.

This announcement marks a new chapter for Nigerian football diplomacy, as local administrators increasingly play key roles on the African stage.

