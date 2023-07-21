Elegbeleye, Owumi Return As NPFL Chairman, Coo

…As Nff Rejects Name Change By Former Imc

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, (IMC) saddled with the running of the just concluded Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, has returned as the chairman of the league board for a period of two years.

The Nigeria Football Federation made the announcement yesterday after constituting the board that also has former international, Daniel Amokachi, among the members. Elegbeleye, a former Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Youth and Sports, and also a former Director-General of the National Sports Commission, headed the IMC that brilliantly executed the last NPFL season and the Super 6, drawing high praise from the NFF and stakeholders in general.

With Elegbeleye on the new NPFL board are Mallam Moham- med Nasiru Sa’idu (Member); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Member); Amoka- chi (Member); Okey Kpalukwu (Member); Suleiman Umar (Member) and; Dominic Iorfa (Member). The Secretary/Legal Adviser is Barr. Danlami Ibrahim while the Chief Operating Officer is Davidson Owumi.

Like the other league boards in- augurated on Monday, the NPFL board will have a two-year tenure. Meanwhile, the NFF has reversed the name changed by the IMC as it has been revealed that they have no such power. There was a name changed of the league body from NPFL to NPL, with the NPL expected to run the league, the NFF however said the name will remain Nigeria Premier Football League while jettisoning the other name,