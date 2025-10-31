Elegbeleye: More Teams Will Follow Rivers United’s Footsteps

The Chairman of the Nigeria Football Professional League, (NPFL) Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has showered praises on Rivers United for picking a slot in the group stage of the Confederation of African Football League’s Champions League.

He expressed optimism that more teams will try to adopt the style of the team to a c h i e ve continental promi n e n c e in the seasons ahead. T h e Garden Citybased outfit achieved the feat this term after edging Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-2 on aggregate.

Rivers United lost the first leg 1-0, but in the second leg, the team won 3-1 to earn a berth and became the first Nigerian team since 2016 to qualify for the league stage of a CAF Competition.

Elegbeleye noted that Rivers United have complied with all the advice given to them by the league body, and they deserve to be in the position they are at the moment. “We cannot force teams to retain their players; we can only advise.

I am happy that one of the few listening to us, which is Rivers United, are now making us proud. I congratulate Barrister Chris Green, the management team and the government of Rivers State.

Imagine the money already made with the qualification, and that is a big deal. Next season, we expect more teams to qualify because Rivers have opened the doors now for others,” Elegbeleye said.