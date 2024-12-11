Elegbeleye Is Happy With The Smooth Opening Of NNL Season

Share

The Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Hon, Gbenga Elegbeleye, is very happy with the Match Day One results and conduct of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Speaking yesterday, Elegbeleye said he was wowed with the smooth opening of the NNL season. He added that a good start is always important in everything such that one can work towards retaining the good record set from the start.

In some of the games, Abia Comets recorded an away victory Edel FC 2-1 While Beyond Limits were forced to a 1-1 draw by Dakkada FC and Inter Lagos also recorded a 2-2 draw away at Ijele FC ground.

Elegbeleye said: “I am so happy with the reports we got from the NNL league that just started. The NPFL should work with the NNL to ensure the leagues are evolving in a perspective that we will say it’s growing and now we have the league of our dreams.

We can go out there and win matches without undue favouritism for the home team. If you play well you will win.

