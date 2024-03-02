Elegbeleye Drums up Support For Rivers UTD Ahead CAF Confed Cup

…As NPFL Directs Coaches on Media Engagement Protocols

The Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye has charged Rivers United players to sustain the country’s resurgence in African football by winning with needed goals margin in their last group match of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Nigerian flag bearers square up against Dream FC of Ghana in a must-win fixture to emerge as one of the two qualifiers from the group.

The Ghanaian side are already on 12 points from five games and Rivers United will need a win to tie them on points while goals difference will then come to play. Elegbeleye believes that the NPFL Club has the quality to get the job done and appealed to football fans in Uyo to adopt Rivers United and support them the same way they routed for the Super Eagles when they play at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

“Rivers United is today our nation- al club and on Sunday, we shall all be united nationwide in support of Rivers United. “Our brothers and sisters in Uyo should adopt Rivers United on Sunday, roll out the drums and fill the stands in solidarity with our national club because they are playing to keep Nigeria among the elite clubs in Africa,” declared the NPFL Boss. By CAF club competition calculations, Rivers United must reach the next round to keep Nigeria in the top 12 ratings which will guaranty the country two representatives each in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United staked a bold claim for a place in the knockout stage by defeating Angolan side, APC Lobito 3-2 last Sun- day in Luanda. Meanwhile, the NPFL on Friday issued a practice directive to clubs reminding them on existing protocols for post-match media engagement by their Technical Heads. In a memo with the heading, Participation of Coaches at Post Match Conference, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi said strict adherence to the guidelines was imperative developing and building the NPFL in line with international practices.

The memo also touched on the need for decorum in the conduct of the Media and Coaches, noting that, “beyond the mandatory participation, is the decorum expected at all times from the coaches and also the journalists. While Clubs Media Officers must organise and moderate the Post Match interactions, they also must protect the Coaches by disallowing provocative questions”.