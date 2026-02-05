Elegbeleye Congratulates Uzodimma On Daily Telegraph Award

A renowned politician and sports administrator, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has congratulated the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, on his selection as Governor of the Year (Digital Economy and Skills Acquisition) by the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.

The award will be conferred on Governor Uzodimma, who also serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, at the 2025 New Telegraph Awards, scheduled to hold on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. Elegbeleye conveyed his congratulations in a personally signed letter dated Wednesday.

“It is with great pride and sincere pleasure that I write to warmly congratulate Your Excellency on your recognition as Governor of the Year (Digital Economy and Skills Acquisition) by one of the nation’s most respected and credible media institutions, New Telegraph Newspaper,” the letter read.

He described the honour as a testament to Governor Uzodinma’s visionary leadership and the tangible impact of his administration’s 3R Agenda; Recovery, Restoration and Reconstruction, which, according to him, continues to drive progress and innovation in Imo State.

“Being recognised by such a reputable national platform underscores the breadth of your achievements and the growing acknowledgment of your policy direction and governance outcomes,” Elegbeleye stated. The former lawmaker added that he joined numerous wellwishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating the welldeserved recognition, noting that the people of Imo State remain the primary beneficiaries of the governor’s commitment to development and capacity building.