Elegbeleye Charges NPFL Clubs To Embrace Technology In Coaching

At a seminar for the Nigeria Premier Football League Clubs Managers Association (NPFLCMA) in Ikenne, Ogun State, the NPFL Chairman, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, enjoined the participants to interact and share knowledge to improve the competitive level of the league.

While reminding the Coaches that nobody has a monopoly of knowledge, the NPFL Chairman argued that such interaction and knowledge sharing will improve the capacity of individual Coaches and lead to higher level of competition in tactics and match setup.

He warned that for Coaches to remain relevant in the era of technology-driven football management, they must also embrace and acquire scientific tools for performance analysis as well as resist having over bloated squads.

“Imagine that some of our clubs register over 40 players for a season while some actually have 60 players, with the majority of them not enjoying playing time.

“We therefore have a situation where money that could be used in acquiring football technology tools are spent on salaries of unproductive players”, he lamented.

Elegbeleye also charged the Club Managers to be role models on and off the football field, reminding them that they bear the burden of raising players who must be good in their profession and also in character.

“As coaches, you play a vital role in shaping the future of Nigerian football. Your dedication, expertise, and passion are essential in developing the skills and talents of our young players. I urge you to continue striving for excellence, to innovate, and to inspire your players to reach new heights.

“As a Coach, you must foster a culture of fair play, respect, and sportsmanship, both on and off the pitch”, he told the members of the association led by Shooting Stars Manager, Gbenga Ogunbote.