Elegbe Joins Global Jury As Sweden’s Stina Wins 2025 ‘EY WEOY Award’

Stina Ehrensvärd, from Sweden and co-founder of Yubico, a company with the mission to make the internet safer for everyone, has clinched the 2025 “EY World Entrepreneur Of the Year 2025” award.

According to a press release, the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 winner was chosen by an independent panel of Judges, including the Mitchell Elegbe, Group CEO of Interswitch Nigeria, who were drawn from a diverse group of esteemed entrepreneurs across geographies.

The statement said: “In 2007, Stina co-founded Yubico, a company with the mission to make the internet safer for everyone.

Within a year the company launched its first YubiKey, a physical security key for multifactor authentication (MFA), and over the next five years, it transformed the entire cybersecurity landscape by securing work with three of the biggest technology companies in Silicon Valley.

Since then, Stina has scaled Yubico to where it now protects 19 of the world’s 20 largest internet companies and its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been 40% since 2020.”

“At the star-studded global business award ceremony held in Monaco’s Salle des Etolies, Stina was selected among 5,000 participants that included 52 winners across 43 countries and jurisdictions vying for the global title.

Stina is the fourth woman entrepreneur to hold the title and first from Sweden in the 25-year history of the award,” it added.

Speaking on the choice of Stina, Ashish Bakhshi, EY Senior Partner/Head of Markets and Entrepreneur OfThe Year Leader for West Africa, said: “Stina is a natural-born entrepreneur and business leader whose unparalleled determination, drive and innovative mindset has created exponential growth for her company and a lasting impact on Sweden and its people”.

