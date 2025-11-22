Eleganza Invites Growth-Focused Partners Nationwide

Long recognised across the country and beyond as an iconic and enduring indigenous manufacturing giant, Eleganza Industries Limited is unveiling a renewed strategy designed to give Nigerians greater access to its products while creating structured opportunities for serious distributors, retailers, and contract manufacturing partners across the country.

The Lagos-born conglomerate, known nationally as a provider of numerous household products and trusted Nigerian craftsmanship, is committed to elevating the lives of every Nigerian with exemplary quality, variety and elegance.

This new phase is not a reinvention of the brand, but a deliberate effort to strengthen visibility, optimise distribution, and activate the full scale of Eleganza’s industrial capacity, much of which has quietly expanded over the years.

In a statement about the new vision, the Managing Director, Mrs Folashade Okoya, stated that “The reason Eleganza has always been a household name is because its primary focus historically has been on production excellence rather than market presence.

Our chairman has a natural flair for design and prioritises production, product development and refinement. Our quality is constantly improving, and customers always get value for their money. With all the items we have being manufactured locally and at such a standard and scale, Eleganza is the only company doing this in Nigeria.”

According to Mrs Okoya, the unmistakable mark of quality for which the Eleganza brand has always been known through the decades remains evident along the long line of product offerings.

“The products are affordable, and we don’t compromise on quality. Eleganza has invested heavily in technology, machinery, product development and personnel. Now we are ensuring that the full breadth of what we produce is accessible to more customers and retailers nationwide.”

According to her, the objective is clear: make Eleganza’s modern portfolio easier to find, easier to stock, and easier to build businesses around. From personal care to household goods, the company has introduced over 21 new product lines, all manufactured locally at world-class standards.

Eleganza’s evolution over the years reflects the steady guidance of its founder and Chairman, Alhaji Razak Okoya, whose original vision for a strong, locally rooted manufacturing enterprise continues to direct the company’s strategic priorities.

His long-held belief is that Nigeria can one day harness its local advantages to build multiple industrial cities — much like the manufacturing clusters that transformed China — creating jobs, accessibility, and prosperity for the masses.

At the heart of Eleganza’s mission has always been a simple but powerful goal: to produce quality goods that meet the needs of every Nigerian, extending to every home and every person a touch of elegance.

Going forward, as part of its market accessibility drive, Eleganza is opening its doors to growth-focused distributors and retail partners across the 36 states. The company emphasises that this is not an open-ended recruitment call, but an invitation to qualified partners ready to work with an established brand.

Eleganza is also recruiting Sales Representatives nationwide to support its strengthened distribution network and to ensure partners receive hands-on assistance.

To further deepen market presence, the company is seeking showrooms and sales outlets suitable for lease, offering partners the opportunity to anchor Eleganza’s expanding consumer footprint in their regions. Partnership opportunities are open as long as they align with the company’s vision.

Management explained that this initiative reinforces Eleganza’s long-standing legacy of placing quality, locally made products in every Nigerian home.

By opening structured opportunities for distributors, the company aims to support economically active Nigerians who want to build sustainable businesses around trusted, homegrown goods. It is both a consumer-centred effort and a commercial partnership model — designed to empower those who wish to showcase and sell quality products made in Nigeria, by Nigerians, for Nigerians.

Beyond distribution, Eleganza is opening up contract manufacturing opportunities for local and international brands looking for scalable, reliable production partners.

With the extensive infrastructure at Eleganza Industrial City Limited (EICL), a 35-hectare industrial estate with advanced machinery, mature supply chains, and over 3,000 skilled workers, the company offers high-capacity production for brands seeking to produce at scale within Nigeria can leverage Eleganza’s manufacturing strength combined with its decades of operational stability.

Eleganza’s long history, from its earliest factory in Oregun in 1978, to its cutting-edge facilities in Lekki, demonstrates a consistent commitment to

Nigerian manufacturing. The current strategy ensures that this legacy meets today’s market realities, empowering entrepreneurs and retailers while amplifying the company’s commercial reach.

“This is about accessibility, opportunity, and partnership,” Mrs Okoya said, adding, “Eleganza has always produced for Nigerians. Now we are ensuring Nigerians can access our products and grow with us.”

The sprawling manufacturing estate prides itself in the production of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), quality household products of various sizes, designs colours of such as plastic chairs, tables of different sizes, luggage, cooling boxes, food warmers, casseroles, baby diaper, sanitary pad, hair thread, stainless water tank, plastic water tank, shoes and slippers, plastic bottles, among others.

With over 3,000 workers, the new factory manufactures various sizes and designs of luggage/bags that can be branded for companies, pilgrimages, government parastatals and family trips.

“It also manufactures over 68 different designs of standard chairs for churches, parties, eateries, hotels, along with sets of coolers and food warmers, shoes, slippers, beauty/laundry and multi-purpose soaps, hair attachments, weavons, disposable and reusable plates and cups and roofing aluminium sheets.

With renewed visibility, strengthened distribution, and expanded contract manufacturing channels, Eleganza is signalling boldly that it remains not only relevant, but ready to shape the next chapter of consumer goods in Nigeria.