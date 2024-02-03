Elegant in Exotic Burgundy Colour Kaftan

Burgundy color is the best causal outfit style for men of style! It is easy to carry and elegant for men of any age. Sitting somewhere between versatile neutral and statement colour, burgundy has come to populate many wardrobes since its first reference in the English language in 1881.

Most commonly associated with wine from the French region of the same name, burgundy was historically worn for formal events in Victorian Britain, with gentlemen often donning deep red morning coats for outings at the break of day or in the early after- noon. Fastened by a single button and cut with a high waistline, these jackets epitomized elegance.

As style conscious men have clearly shown, burgundy pairs well with other on-trend colours and a variety of different patterns, meaning it can easily be adapted to suit your own personal style. Investing in a well-tailored burgundy kaftan could prove particularly beneficial as it speaks class, sophistication and elegance and worthy to grace any occasion.

TIPS

As any style-conscious man knows, choosing the right footwear is paramount to pulling a look together.

Slippers, brogues, penny loafers and Chelsea boots are all on point for this season and a burgundy pair would make a welcome addition to your shoe collection.

If it’s versatility you’re after, opt for burgundy staples like chinos and t-shirts.

Burgundy pants look just as good styled up with a smart shirt for a board meeting as they do pared-down with a crew neck sweatshirt for a round of drinks.

Perhaps you’d prefer to properly shake things up this season? If so, why not take the plunge with a burgundy suit or blazer?

Although a burgundy suit isn’t suitable for the corporate world or a board meeting, it will undoubtedly inject new life into your evening wear wardrobe.