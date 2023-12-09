Elegant in Black Mono-Strap Dress

Mono strap or one-shoulder dresses are beautiful and have been around for so many years, coming and going in different styles, shapes and colours. If you want a casual look and that also gives you a lot of feminity, these style of one-shoulder dresses are great. They’re fun, comfortable and can be worn on a day- to- day basis for any weekend occasion.

Whether you’re a minimalist with a capsule closet or a maximalist with something new for every season, a one shoulder dress is a staple that works for every occasion. It’s a dress that can take you anywhere, from cocktails with friends to a family event or wedding reception. The secret is in the styling and how you make this classic piece your own.

The beauty of a one shoulder dress is that it works for every body type. It draws attention to your shoulders and away from your torso. It’s a perfect choice for women with an athletic figure, particularly with strong shoulders and a slim neck. As an elegant and timeless style, a well-fitting one-shoulder dress will stay in your closet for years. With a one shoulder dress, you don’t need to wear a necklace. In- stead, you can focus on the rest of your accessories and choose one statement piece.

Oversized earrings with a drop silhouette or abstract style are a great choice, especially if you plan on wearing your hair tied back. You can keep the rest of your accessories light and dainty while choosing one to be the center of attention. What you wear underneath is just as important as what you wear on top. With a one shoulder dress, opt for a strapless bra or prepared to go with covers. Bra straps are a no-no when wearing a one shoulder dress; imagine having worn a strap one under this dress and going out with it.

You will eventually end up in an embarrassing situation. On the other hand, underwear with sequins or pearls will too tarnish your look. They do look great, but they are not meant for the occasion where you have a one shoulder dress wrapped around you already. Hence, go for a plain one instead.

TIPS

You can wear these cocktail one-shoulder dresses to a lunch or work dinner. Pick something simple and chic.

One-shoulder dresses are actually perfect for curvy women.

They highlight beautiful curves and are very flattering.

A fitted one-shoulder dress that is above the knee is a great choice, especially if it has a slit on the side.

If you don’t feel particularly comfortable with this trend, maybe because you have never worn it before or you don’t think it really suits your style, don’t go for a patterned dress but one in a solid colour.

To spice it up you can then play a bit with your accessories.