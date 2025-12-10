Elegance Apparel Named ‘Fashion Designer Of The Year 2025’

Fast-rising Nigerian fashion brand, Elegance Apparel, founded by designer Barakat Omolara Rasaki, has achieved a significant milestone.

The label received the prestigious Award of Excellence as Fashion Designer of the Year at the Ekiti Fashion Exhibition 9.0 on December 7th. The event, hosted by De Elegant Expertise Palais, was attended by key figures in the Nigerian fashion industry.

​The award is particularly noteworthy as it highlights the brand’s continued success in Nigeria, even as its founder is now based in the United Kingdom.

Barakat relocated to the UK to expand her creative experience and forge international relationships, but she has ensured her business remains active in Lagos and surrounding states through a dedicated local production team and ongoing client work.

​Industry observers view this latest recognition as a reflection of her steady influence across both Nigerian and international markets. Her designs are renowned for being rooted in African heritage, marked by neat finishing and clean structure. Clients consistently describe her style as bold and modern while maintaining deep respect for Nigerian culture.

​Following the ceremony, Barakat expressed her gratitude to the organisers and her Nigerian team. She noted that the award underscores the possibilities for designers who maintain strong ties to their roots while exploring new creative spaces. She also credited her foundational fashion training in Lagos and the unwavering support of clients throughout her career.

​While still designing bespoke pieces for her Nigerian clientele, Rasaki is actively introducing her work to a new UK audience. Her recent projects, including custom pieces featuring African fabrics and silhouettes, have been presented at small private showcases and creative events.

This exposure has fostered collaborations with stylists and designers interested in African-inspired fashion.

​Fashion experts suggest that her expanding network in the UK is setting the stage for significant international opportunities, while her success at home reaffirms the brand’s deep connection to the community that shaped it.

​Looking ahead to 2026, Elegance Apparel plans to increase its presence at exhibitions in both Nigeria and the UK, aiming to fuse Nigerian design heritage with innovative ideas inspired by the UK’s multicultural fashion scene.

​For Barakat Omolara Rasaki, this award is a powerful reminder of how far her vision has travelled, connecting two worlds through her artistry. Many in the industry believe this recognition is just the beginning of a much larger global journey.