Electronics Firm Accelerates Pivot To Highmargin Businesses As Revenue Soars

LG Electronics CEO, Lyu Jae-cheol, has detailed a three-part corporate strategy on Monday, emphasising the need for rapid execution and a shift toward higher-margin businesses in response to a fast-changing global market.

Speaking to media at a press briefing, Lyu framed the company’s direction around reinforcing fundamental competitiveness, accelerating the move to a high-performance portfolio, and strengthening a profitabilitybased growth structure through AI transformation.

He said: “The paradigms of industries and competition are shifting at unprecedented speed. Matching the pace of others will not be enough. We must see the competitive ecosystem clearly and move faster and execute better than our peers to remain competitive.”

To bolster core operations, LG has created an Innovation Drive Division reporting directly to the CEO, tasked with upgrading performance in quality, cost, design, and speed across the value chain.

Lyu said he would personally oversee breakthrough targets in these areas. In research and development, the company will concentrate resources on “Winning Tech” and expand partnerships in fields expected to be long-term growth drivers.

A significant shift toward business-to-business and nonhardware revenue streams is already underway. Lyu noted that businesses such as vehicle solutions, HVAC, product subscriptions, and the webOS platform grew from 29 per cent of total revenue in 2021 to 45 per cent in the latter half of last year, while their share of operating profit jumped from 21% to roughly 90 in the same period.

The vehicle solutions business is projected to reach its highest annual performance this year, Lyu said, fueled by demand for components in software-defined and AI-defined vehicles.

Meanwhile, LG’s product subscription model has surpassed 2 trillion won in annual revenue, and the webOS platform is now in over 260 million devices globally. To drive efficiency, LG is implementing an AI transformation initiative aimed at integrating processes end-to-end.

The company has set a goal to increase overall productivity by 30 per cent within two to three years. Internal AI tools, including the chatbot LGenie, are being evolved into a company-wide agent platform.

Despite global economic uncertainty, LG plans to increase total investment toward future growth by more than 40 per cent this year, with funds directed toward areas such as AI Home, smart factory solutions, data center cooling, and robotics. A portion of the investment will be supported by proceeds from the initial public offering of LG Electronics India.