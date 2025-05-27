Electronic Transfer Levy: FG Disburses Record N40.48bn As Part Of Allocations

Share

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government: Federal Government, states and local government areas (LGAs), rose by 55.63 percent to hit a record N40.48 billion in April this year from N26.01 billion in the preceding month, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

An analysis of communiqués of the Federation Account Allocation Committee meetings and relevant National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, disclosed that April 2025’s N40.48 billion, is the highest monthly EMTL revenue so far disbursed to the three tiers of government.

For instance, a breakdown of the data for 2024, shows that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N15.92 billion in January 2024; N15.16 billion in February; N14.75 billion in March; N18.02 billion in April; N15.15 billion in May; N15.78 billion in June; N19.60 billion in July, N15.02 billion in August, N19.21 billion in September; N17.82 billion in October; N15.05 billion in November and N31.21 billion in December.

Similarly, an analysis of communiqués of the FAAC meetings so far held this year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February and N26.01 billion in March. This means that when the April disbursement is added, total EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government in the first four months of this year amounted to N123.06 billion.

The EMTL, which is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above, was introduced by the Federal Government via the Finance Act of 2020 as a way of generating more revenue for its activities by tapping into the growth in electronic funds transfer in the country. For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000. Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 per cent to the state governments and 35 percent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the May 2025 meeting of the FAAC, recently, that a total sum of N1. 681 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April 2025 from a gross total of N2.848 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, also provided details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

