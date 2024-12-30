Electrifying Lagos Concerts Bring Cheer To Festive Season

Share

The city of Lagos recently played host to a series of electrifying Christmas concerts, dubbed the “Oblee Season”, which drew massive crowds and caused traffic gridlocks across the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festive period saw Lagos residents and visitors alike thronging major concert venues.

Overall, the Christmas season in Lagos was a time for celebration, relaxation, and entertainment.

Despite the traffic challenges, residents were determined to make the most of the holiday period and enjoy themselves with families and friends.

Afrobeats sensation, Rema, held his highly anticipated homecoming concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square on December 22.

Rema, known as the “Prince of Afrobeats,” delivered a thrilling performance, featuring hits from his Mavin Records label mates, including Ayra Star, Crayon, and others.

The concert was a huge success, with fans pack – ing the venue to capacity. Another major concert that made headlines was the ’Rhythm Unplugged’ show, which took fans on a nostalgic journey, with performances by top artistes, including Burna Boy, Qing Madi, and Choc City men.

The concert also featured a special appearance by D’Banj the Koko Master and Shallipoppi the Pluto President. Flytime Fest also joined the festive fray, celebrating its 20th anniversary with a three-day music extravaganza.

The event featured a star-studded lineup, including Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Star. The festival was a funfilled event that drew crowds from across the city.

In addition, Olamide made a triumphant re -turn to the concert scene with “Olamide Live in Concert”, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre.

The musician treated fans to a back-to-back performance of his hit songs, including tracks from his latest album. The concert also featured special guest appearances by Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, and other top artistes.

Meanwhile, some of Nigeria’s top banks also got in on the festive action, hosting concerts that featured A-list performers like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Share

Please follow and like us: