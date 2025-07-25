Electricity: You Lack Power To Fix Price, NERC Tells EERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), has said the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission, (EERC), has no regulatory power to fix electricity price for power generated and transmitted from the national grid.

In a statement issued on Thursday night in Abuja, NERC said even though the 2023 Electricity Act gave states the power to regulate electricity in their domain, States regulatory power does not supersede that made by the National Assembly to regulate electricity in the federation.

NERC was reacting to the recent reduction of tariff for Band A customers in Enugu State, which had created confusion and mixed reaction in the sector on who would pay for the shortfall of the tariff.

NERC said: “States do not have jurisdiction over the national grid and over electric power stations established under federal laws/operating under licences issued by the Commission; they must holistically incorporate the wholesale costs of grid supply to their States without any qualification or deviation in their design of tariffs for end-use customers in order not to distort the dynamics of the market or be prepared to make a policy intervention by way a subsidy for any deviation in the tariff structure that distorts the wholesale generation, transmission and legacy financing costs in NESI.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the increasing stakeholders’ concerns on the Tariff Order (Order No. EERC/2025/003) issued by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“EERC) to its Licensee Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) that relies exclusively on electricity supply (generation and transmission) from the national grid.

“NESI stakeholders have expressed concern about the consequences of the reduction of tariffs for Band A customers in MEDL’s network area to NGN160.4 per kWh and the freezing of tariffs of customers in the other bands on the wholesale generation and transmission costs along with the financing costs for legacy obligations in NESI.

“It is pertinent to state that the NGN160.4 per kWh was arrived at largely by reducing the current average Generation Tariff of NGN112.60 per kWh to NGN45.75, with an assumption of subsidy component, a difference of N66.85 per kWh.”

The regulatory agency explained further that Section 34(1) of the EA places a statutory obligation on the Commission to “create, promote and preserve efficient electricity industry and market structures, and ensure the optimal utilization of resources for the provision of electricity and we are also aware that EERC as a sub-national electricity regulator also has a similar statutory obligation in their enabling law, and neither NERC nor EERC as responsible regulatory institutions would take decisions that expose the national grid and wholesale electricity market to a financial crisis in contravention of express powers granted to them by the Constitution.

NERC said it is currently engaging EERC on their tariff order as it relates to any perceived area of misinterpretation/misunderstanding on wholesale generation and transmission costs on their import of power from the national grid and grants further assurances of its unwavering statutory commitment that the electricity market will be made whole in terms of cost recovery in compliance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.