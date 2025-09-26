Electricity Workers Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Thursday suspended its planned strike following the intervention of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NUEE directed its members to withdraw their services across the country.

However, barely 24 hours after the announcement, the association cancelled the strike following an agreement reached at an emergency meeting convened by the ministry in Abuja.

According to the reports reaching New Telegraph, the meeting involved the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the National Independent System Operator (NISO), and representatives of the Ministry of Labour.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), resolving that the unions would consider a committee report on October 6 and October 7 for possible implementation within the month.

The MoU further mandated the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to expedite review of tariffs for the TCN and the NISO to support the process, demanding that no employee would be victimised for participating in the action.

Based on the agreement reached, the union agreed to “suspend their action to allow these resolutions to be activated”.