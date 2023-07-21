Electricity: Togo, Benin, Niger Owe Nigeria $18.29m For 2022 Consumption

Nigeria’s International electricity customers-Togo, Benin and Niger are owing Nigeria $18.29 million for electricity consumed in 2022, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said.

The international customers include Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo of Benin Republic, (CEET); Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) and NIGELEC- electric power generation and transmission utility in Niger.

Data from NERC’s quarterly report, which was obtained by New Telegraph on Friday showed that Nigeria exported a total value of electricity of $50.9 million (N23.5 billion) in 2022.

According to the report, Transcorp-SBEE, Mainstream-NIGELEC, the fourth quarter of 2022, received invoices of $3.44 million; Paras-SBEE, $3.03 million and Odukpani-CEET, $2.02 million to the market operators.

From the report, out of the total invoice received in the period, Mainstream-NIGELEC remitted $5.44 million; Transcorp-SBEE remitted $0.93 million; , while no remittance was made to the MO by Paras-SBEE and Odukpani-CEET.