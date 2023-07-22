Electricity: Togo, Benin, Niger Owe Nigeria $18.29m For 2022 Consumption –NERC

Nigeria’s International electricity customers- ers-Togo, Benin and Niger are owing Nigeria $18.29 million for electricity consumed in 2022, the Ni- Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has said. The international customers include Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo of Benin Republic, (CEET); Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) and NIGELEC-electric power generation and transmission utility in Niger.

Data from NERC’s quarterly report, which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, showed that Nigeria exported a total value of electricity of $50.9 million (N23.5 billion) in 2022. According to the report, Transcorp-SBEE, Main-stream-NIGELEC, the fourth quarter of 2022, received invoices of $3.44 million; Paras-SBEE, $3.03 million and Odukpani-CEET, $2.02 million to the market operators.

From the report, out of the total invoice received in the period, Mainstream-NI-GELEC remitted $5.44 million; Transcorp-SBEE remitted $0.93 million; , while no remittance was made to the MO by Paras-SBEE and Odukpani-CEET. NERC said, “In the third quarter, a total invoice of $11.05 million was received by the companies as follows; Transcorp-SBEE, Mainstream-NIGELEC and Odukpani-CEET received invoices of $1.85 million, $5.67 million and $1.71 million respectively from MO and made remittances of $1.20 million, $5.55 million and $1.67 million respectively.

However, no remittance was made to the MO by Pa- ras-SBEE against an invoice of $1.92 million. “In the second quarter of 2022, Transcorp-SBEE and Mainstream-NIGELEC received invoices of $2.42 million and $5.56 million from MO and remitted $2.42 million and $5.55 million re- respectively. “Paras-SBEE and Oduk- pani-CEET also received in- voices of $2.39 million and $2.03 million respectively from the market operators during the period but no payment was made by these customers.

“During the same period, Ajaokuta Steel Company was invoiced ₦264.76 million and ₦66.71 million by NBET and MO respectively, however, it made no remittance. “Similarly, NERC stated that in the first quarter of 2022, bilateral customers; Paras-SBEE, Transcorp-SBEE, and Mainstream-NI-GERLEC received invoices of $2.72 million, $2.74 million and $4.61 million from MO and each remitted $2.72 million, $2.74 million, and $4.52 million respectively.” It added, “No payment was made by Odukpani-CEET as it received an invoice of $3.42 million from MO during the period.”