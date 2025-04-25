Electricity Tariff Now Higher Than Minimum Wage – Ajaero

Share

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that Nigerians are now paying electricity tariffs that exceed the recently approved minimum wage of ₦70,000 under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ajaero also lamented that the current tax regime particularly the taxes imposed on salaries has become almost higher than the new minimum wage itself.

Speaking at the inaugural quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday in Abuja, the NLC President expressed regret that inflation has already eroded the value of the new minimum wage.

He added that exorbitant rent and transportation costs have further diminished its impact on workers’ livelihoods.

“We have fought battles over the minimum wage, and we are still fighting. We have also fought over the removal of fuel subsidy and are still battling the new tax regimes.

“This is a time when taxes on salaries are almost higher than the wage increase itself. It’s a period when we must sit and reflect on our survival,” Ajaero said.

Highlighting the importance of social safety nets, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to adopt measures similar to those in more developed economies.

“We must consider the cost-of-living index. How does it affect the average worker?” he asked.

He continued, “Myself, Osifo, and others fought hard to secure the ₦70,000 minimum wage. But how has it been implemented? What about teachers, local government workers, and those in both the formal and informal sectors?

“Whatever we’ve gained in terms of minimum wage has been swallowed by inflation. Landlords have taken their share through increased rent, transporters through fare hikes, and now electricity tariffs exceed the minimum wage. Telecom tariffs are rising by the day.”

Ajaero called for unity between the NLC and TUC, as well as stronger alliances with civil society organizations, to fight the multiple challenges confronting Nigerian workers.

“This is a period where we need to reenact our relationship not just with the trade union movement, but also with civil society allies and the Nigerian people,” he said.

“The NLC is extending a hand of fellowship to the TUC so we can work together in the interest of Nigerian workers. History beckons. If we fail to work together, we will all suffer.

“This assembly must focus on survival strategies. If you take the lead, we are ready to work with you. History will record that at a critical time, we stood as a united movement to rescue Nigerian workers.”

Ajaero stressed that the challenges facing workers are not abstract.

“These are real challenges that require a robust and unified trade union movement to confront head-on,” he said.

