‘Electricity Tariff Increased By 500% Under Buhari’s Administration’

Electricity tariff in Nigeria skyrocketed by about 500 per cent under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network has said. NCPN President, Kunle Kola Olubiyo, stated this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, consumers paid high tariffs between 2015 and 2023 without a corresponding increase in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution vis the national electricity grid. He stated that during the period, there were largely pronounced failures of regulatory institutions in charge of the enforcement of market rules, operational extant rules and general failure of enforcement of regulatory framework.

Olubiyo said: ”Also pronounced were cases of poor leadership recruitment characterised by the exclusion of highly competent professionals, policy mis- alignments and poor coordination. There weren’t consequences for infractions,, impunity, poor market settlement culture and no clear-cut direction on desires to close the increasingly expanding metering gaps.

“The failure of the power sector in maximizing the inherent potentials of the sector was largely due to failure of institutions and overbearing political interferences in the day-to-day business and operations of the sector resulting in a decline in power supply to Nigerians in the most unprecedented and embarrassing manners.” He added: “Currently, small scale businesses spending on the provision of electricity is