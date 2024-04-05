Electricity Tariff Hike: 100% Subsidy For Power Insensitive – Adelabu

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, on Friday, said it would have been insensitive for the Federal Government to keep providing a 100% electricity subsidy to Nigerians.

The Minister made this remark while speaking at a ministerial briefing in Abuja in light of the recent increase in energy rate for consumers who receive 20–24 hours of power supply.

Given the reasons for the development, Adelabu claimed that the increase will take care of the liquidity problem that the electricity industry is facing.

He pointed out that power subsidies from the federal government will continue to be received by 85% of electricity users.

READ ALSO:

Adelabu continued, saying that Nigeria would be overburdened by a N2.9 trillion electricity subsidy in 2024.

“The recent tariff hike only affects 15 per cent of electricity customers. We have 12 million, but this tariff affected only 1.5 million customers.

“It is because the government is sensitive that 100 per cent of the subsidy will be removed. That is why we start with gradually removing the subsidy for the selected customers,” he said.