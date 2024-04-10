Electricity: South East Consumers Condemn 300% Increase In Tariff

South East Electricity Consumers Association (SEECA) has condemned the 300 per cent increase in tariff for electricity consumers in Band A, which was announced by the Federal government. It requested that prepaid meters be installed to every household and businesses before the continuation of the implementation of the tariff hike. These were contained in its resolution after its meeting, which, according to the communique, held in all the five SouthEastern States of Nigeria.

The communique was signed by Chairman, SEECA, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev Okechukwu Christopher Obioha, and Secretary, SEECA, Mr. Ogubuike O. Ibeagi, and made available to journalists on Tuesday. It urged consumers of electricity under the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) not to pay for prepaid meters as, according to it, meters are the property of EEDC and, therefore, by law must be issued free to consumers. It said: “No individuals/or communities should buy or provide transformers for their electricity consumption.

If that is very unavoidable, the transformer procurement should be done after negotiations and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the EEDC or Geometrics. In that case if feasible, the cost of the transformer/s should be imputed in the energy usage of the consumers involved by the DisCo. “DisCo must give at least two weeks’ notice after delivery of bills on consumption as estimated if not contested, before cutting of lights.” SEECA also demanded that estimated bills be stopped and prepaid meters issued to all consumers or else, consumers lights must not be cut. It said: “Next meeting of SEECA slated on the Thursday 2nd May, 2024 in all nooks and crannies of the South-East of Nigeria.”