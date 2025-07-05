Electricity Prepaid Meters: Okota Residents Allege Third-party Installer Of Extortion

It’s not true; we didn’t ask for money before installation – Contractor

We’ll investigate, rectify the problem, says Ikeja Electric source

Many customers are currently facing challenges and frustration with prepaid meter replacements. Some of them have also alleged extortion and delays by third-party agents to Ikeja Electric. There are also those who claimed that their meters had been phased out without proper replacement plans, leaving them without electricity. Isioma Madike, who has been following this trend, reports.

Okota residents are not smiling at the moment. This middle class neighbourhood in Lagos State is grappling with the challenges of replacing their outmoded electricity meters with the new approved ones.

Many in the area have outlined the numerous challenges they face while trying to upgrade their electricity prepaid meters. Some of them, who spoke to this reporter, alleged incessant delays, unexpected costs, and difficulty understanding the process.

Others said they have had to endure being without electricity for extended periods while waiting for replacements. There were also those who claimed they were asked to pay for auxiliary materials by the third-party installer, who is an agent to Ikeja Electric.

Areas most affected are 26A and 26B Afolabi Sole Street, off Laide Oseni Street, Okota. A total of nine customers in the neighbourhood are complaining. Many other houses, Saturday Telegraph, gathered are also affected but are afraid to speak out for fear of being “marked”.

It was learnt that some of these customers have paid to get their meters replaced out of frustration.

According to one of the customers, who craved anonymity, the third-party agent dealing with them is Paktim Metering Ltd.

He alleged that the company demanded N327, 400 (wire N277, 300 and labour N50, 000) for block 26A and N182, 100 (wire N142, 100 and labour N40, 000) for block 26B.

The landlord, he said, had purchased the recommended wires in the right quantity and quality but that the Paktim employee rejected it and insisted that he would be the one to buy the materials.

He requested for the money, else, the metres he already brought for installation would be returned to his company’s warehouse. The employee eventually carried out his threat when his demand was not met.

The customer said: “We are at a loss as to why a Paktim employee refused to work with the materials our landlord bought. He was the one who gave us that specification; our only offence is that we did not give him money to buy them. He had planned to scam us but we were smarter.

“However, we are not fighting with anybody but appealing to Ikeja Electric to intervene and call Paktim Metering Company to order since the DisCo hired them in the first instance. We can’t be suffering from not enjoying electricity like many others within our neighbourhood.

“On Thursday, June 27, I learnt that the Metering Company came when I was not around to install my meter without considering others.

“I had been thinking why they would have to single me out. Perhaps, it may be because I had petitioned them and had been calling for help from Ikeja Electric.”

Another customer, who does not want his name in print also, said when he went to recharge his meter on Saturday, June 29, he was told that his meter had been blocked.

When he visited the Customer Care of Ikeja Electric to lodge a complaint, he was told that a new meter had been installed for him to replace the old one.

He had to explain to them he knew nothing about the new meter. It was later discovered that someone else had offered N90,000 and the meter originally allocated to him was switched and installed for the person.

“This did not happen until a heated argument, when the official of Ikeja Electric directed me to one of the big ‘men’, who eventually helped me. The man explained that they blocked me because their system recorded that they had already installed a new meter for me.

“I refuted that, telling the ‘big man’ there was no new meter installed in my own apartment. It was later discovered that the same meter was installed for another person in another compound.

“Thank God, the officials returned to retrieve my meter from the other person and installed it back to me.

“Without the assistance of the Ikeja Electric Field Operations officer, Okota, the meter couldn’t have been retrieved. What helped was that I went to their office with my meter number.

“Our appeal is that Paktim Metering Ltd should release the other meters taken back to their warehouse for immediate installation. We are tired of this ‘hanky, panky’ game they are playing with us.”

But, the Paktim staff denied the allegations against him and his company, he said instead that he did what was expected of him by asking the customers to buy their wires and called their electricians to do the cable separation.

Cable separation, he said, was necessary without which the installation would not take place.

He, however, confirmed the monetary transaction when he admitted billing them N90,000 (N50, 000 and N40,000) as labour for the cables separation. He claimed not to remember what he estimated for the wire since it was the landlord that had it.

He said: “All I did was to give them specifications; I never demanded any money from any of the customers. I was instructed to go and install eight meters, five for 26A and three for 26B.

“I told them, when they insisted that I should handle it, that I’d have to bill them for that as it was not part of my briefing in that neighbourhood. I actually asked them to pay N90,000 for my labour on the two buildings (26A and 26B).

“It was to avoid this kind of allegation that I later advised them to get their materials and electricians to do the cable separation for them.”

A senior staff member of the Okota Ikeja Electric, who had earlier spoken to one of the customers, said that the separation of cables in the compound should ordinarily be handled by a privately contracted electrician.

He also confirmed to the customer that the employers of the reported meter installation contractor had been contacted and had already been reprimanded for his actions.

“The meter is free, so also is installation; unless there is something extra we want the installer to do for us in which he may charge extra,” he was said to have told the customer.

Meanwhile, another senior staff of Ikeja Electric, told Saturday Telegraph in confidence that his company does not tolerate any form of misbehaviour, especially extortion and breach of any kind from their agents.

He said since the case at hand is an isolated one, “we will deal with it in an appropriate manner”.

He added: “I must tell you that Ikeja Electric does not tolerate what the customers are alleging. If what they said is true, then it’s unfortunate because we always admonish our agents to be of good behaviour in all dealings with our customers as perception and image are carefully valued at Ikeja Electric.

“We will investigate this and apply appropriate punishment if necessary, even if it means reviewing the company’s contract with us; we will do that so long as our customers are happy. Customer is king here and very valued.

“That said, we will have to immediately fix that problem; no customer deserves to suffer on account of wrongdoing from either our staff or agents.”

Across Nigeria, most customers of DisCos have always had challenges. Though many were happy with the idea of the prepaid electricity meters when it was first introduced, the reality at the moment speaks differently.

The expectations of people had since faded away. Today, many recount tales of woes and disappointments.

Complaints abound as various customers recount their sordid experiences in the hands of DisCos.

The complaints may have necessitated the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to ask DisCos to develop ways to phase out outdated pre-paid meters without arbitrarily billing consumers.

Before then, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had ordered DisCos to replace phased-out meters. Ikeja Electric took a cue from that as it announced that the Unistar pre-paid meters, first deployed over a decade ago, will no longer be supported due to technological upgrades and the token identifier (TID) rollover issue.

There was an enlarged meeting of FCCPC with electricity stakeholders after receiving complaints from consumers, who had fears about the cost of getting a meter and the bill incurred during the period of changing them.

The executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Tunji Bello, in that meeting assured that while the phasing out may be compulsory, DisCos must provide clarity on the process and prioritise the rights of consumers. He also advised DisCos on bearing the replacement costs for their meters without imposing additional charges on consumers.

He added: “From our analysis of consumer complaints, it is clear that electricity consumers routinely endure problems related to billing, metering, transformers, connections, disconnections, and customer service, among others.”

“Regrettably, many of these challenges, from billing inaccuracies to inadequate customer care, are human-made. They stem from systemic inefficiencies and a troubling culture of impunity among certain service providers.

“The FCCPC Act (FCCPA) and current NERC regulations grant consumers rights, including rights to fair treatment and transparent billing.

“However, complaints reveal that consumers are often forced to pay upfront for meters without reimbursement, contrary to established guidelines under the NERC Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations 2021, which stipulate reimbursement through energy credits.

“Furthermore, customers with faulty meters are randomly placed on estimated billing by some DisCos, a practice that is clearly prohibited by NERC.”

He had described as “unacceptable” the disregard for robust regulatory frameworks, such as the NERC Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations 2021 and the Customer Protection Regulations 2023, by DisCos. This, he added, “will no longer be tolerated.”

He said though Nigeria faces power shortages, it does not justify systemic abuses against consumers.

“Going forward, regulatory breaches in the industry will be met with immediate corrective action. DisCos have no excuse for failing to follow proper procedures, including reimbursement for meter purchases and ensuring faulty meters are promptly replaced.” Okeme Obiabo, assistant manager at the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), in his reaction, had also said it was important the DisCos follow due process for meter replacement.

“We’ve been addressing obsolete meters, and distribution companies must adhere to the procedures for replacing them.

“Meter testing and certification are essential, and DisCos are responsible for carrying out these replacements and ensuring that faulty meters are replaced promptly,” he added.

Head of consumer engagement at NERC, Zubair Babatunde, had equally reiterated the commission’s commitment to consumer protection, specifically regarding the replacement of obsolete meters.

He emphatically noted that consumers should not, in any guise, bear the cost of replacing meters “because they are not responsible for them”.