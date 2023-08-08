Electricity: Niger, Togo, Benin Owe Nigeria $16.11m For Q1 2023, $67.01m In 15 Months

Nigeria’s international electricity customers including Togo, Niger and the Benin Republic owe Nigeria $16.11 million for electricity they consumed in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed.

Their debt to Nigeria for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 amounted to $67.01 million as the value of electricity exported to the three countries in 15 months.

These were contained in the current NERC’s quarterly report

According to the report, a breakdown of the value of electricity exported to the three countries and four power firms revealed that Mainstream- Nigerien Electricity Society (NIGELEC) power utility firm in Niger Republic is owing $5.48 million Transcorp- Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) of Benin Republic, $3.85 million, Paras -SBEE, $3.46 million; and Odukpani- Compagnie Energie Electriques du Togo (CEET) owed $3.32 million in the first quarter of 2023.

NERC stated that in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4,23) Mainstream-NIGELEC received from the market operators (MO) invoice of $5.50 million; Transcorp SBEE, -$3.44 million; and Paras-SBEE, $3.03 million, and Odukpani-CEET, $2.02 million.

In Q2, 2023, a total invoice of $11.05 million was received by the 3 international power firms from MO: Mainstream-NIGELEC, $5.67 million; Transcorp-SBEE,$1.85 million: and Odukpani-CEET, $1.71 million respectively, while remittances of $1.20 million, $5.55 million and $1.67 million respectively.

It alleged that Paras-SBEE on the other hand failed to make any remittance against an invoice of $1.92 million that it was issued by MO.

“In Q2,22, Transcorp-SBEE and Mainstream-NIGELEC received invoices of $2.42 million and $5.56 million from MO and remitted $2.42 million and $5.55 million respectively. Paras-SBEE and Odukpani-CEET also received invoices of $2.39 million and $2.03 million respectively from the market operators during the period but made no payment.

“In Q1,22, Paras-SBEE, Transcorp-SBEE, and Mainstream-NIGERLEC received invoices of $2.72 million, $2.74 million, and $4.61 million, but remitted $2.72 million, $2.74 million, and $4.52 million respectively. Odukpani-CEET however failed to clear an invoice of $3.42 million issued by MO in that period.

“The payment indiscipline being exhibited by the various market participants, leading to dismay remittances has again come to the fore, even as Special and Cross-border Customers and electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have continued to frustrate the sustainability of the market,” it said.

It added, “Under the special customers arrangement Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and the host community did not make any payment towards the ₦0.38 billion (NBET) and ₦0.08 billion (MO) invoices received in 2023/Q1.

“As of March 2023, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited had a total outstanding debt of ₦26,715,043,905.73 to NBET and ₦1,739,966,505.69 to the MO. NERC has communicated this longstanding debt to the Federal Government for interventions.”