Electricity Market Law’ll Boost Osun’s Economic Life – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the passage of the Osun Electricity Bill into law as a significant step toward revitalizing and boosting the state’s economy.

Reacting to the passage of the executive bill by the Osun State House of Assembly, the governor said the law would create new opportunities for investors in the power sector, particularly through off-grid generation.

According to Adeleke, the new law will diversify and regulate power generation sources to tackle the chronic electricity supply challenges facing the state.

“The new law will ensure the right energy mix. Renewable energy will complement traditional energy sources. Osun State is open to new energy sector investors,” the governor stated.

He noted that the state would now be able to tap into a variety of power sources, ending what he described as the era of exploitation and oppression of Osun residents by some officials of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The law provides for the establishment of a State Electricity Regulatory Agency to oversee and manage the electricity market, as well as to address service delivery concerns involving the distribution company.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that the agency would be empowered to resolve customer complaints, regulate the activities of electricity providers, and issue licenses to power generators. He warned IBEDC to prepare for closer scrutiny under the new regulatory regime.

“The regulatory commission will be addressing critical issues relating to customer-service provider complaints. It will grant licenses to power generators, among other responsibilities. The commission will not tolerate the current maltreatment of electricity users in the state,” he added.

He also disclosed plans to invite stakeholders to the bill’s formal signing into law and assured the business community that the long-awaited policy framework for the state’s power sector has now been established.

The governor, through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, commended the State House of Assembly, the Ministry of Energy, and all stakeholders who contributed to the drafting and passage of the bill.