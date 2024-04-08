New Telegraph

April 8, 2024
Electricity Hike: Experts Urge FG To Review 300% Tariff Increase

A power expert, Mr Chinedu Bosah, has urged the Federal Government to review the 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff recently introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Bosah, the national coordinator, Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

According to him, a comprehensive review of energy policies will ensure affordability and sustainability for all Nigerians. He, however, said that the 300 per cent tariff hike was not consumer friendly and therefore urged labour unions to open discussion on it with the government. He also urged the government to reconsider its decision to raise gas prices, saying it would ultimately increase the cost of electricity for consumers.

