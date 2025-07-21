Electricity Firm Moves To Commercialise 200mw Stranded Power Plant

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Plc (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has said that the company is planning to free and commercialise about 200mw of its 2,000mw stranded electricity by the end of this year, through the signing of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with eligible off-takers and traders.

She spoke during a visit to the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday.

She explained that the agreements, which are currently awaiting regulatory approval, were part of a broader strategy to unlock stranded capacity, improve liquidity, and ensure commercial sustainability of the government-owned generation company.

Recall that she had in May this year bemoaned the abysmal uptake of electricity from the electricity market by the electricity distribution companies say ing this has significantly weighed down the company’s operations.

The statement said that she led a delegation of senior executives to strengthen collaboration and discuss sector challenges with the leadership of NISO.

She said: “Now that we’re also improving our mechanical availability, we can significantly improve on commercialisation of our stranded electricity.

The Electricity Act (EA) has also empowered us now to go into successful bilaterals with bankable customers, offtakers and traders.

“I can tell you that we have already signed some PPAs with some traders and some off-takers, which are before the regulator for approval.

I’m sure you know that for us to activate those transactions, we will need to get the approval of the regulator, which is already ongoing. o before the end of the year, we should be able to commercialise about 200mw of our stranded electricity, which are (awaiting) approvals before the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as we speak.”

Adighije noted that the company’s recent improvement in plant availability has positioned NDPHC to ramp up supply and meet offtaker demands once regulatory greenlight is received, adding that the revival of key assets, including the Omotosho and Alaoji power plants, will further enhance generation capacity.