Electricity: FG Urged To End Exploitation In Power Sector

The Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE) has urged the federal and state ggovernments to intervene in the power sector, as consumers continuously get exploited 12 years after privatisation.

CARE National Coordinator, Mr Chinedu Bosah made the urge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. Bosah, reviewing the activities of the sector for the year, said the power sector reforms still requires decisive government-led corrective action to protect electricity consumers.

He called for State Electricity Regulatory Commissions to establish and enforce effective consumer protection frameworks with immediate effect, saying, “this is a core statutory responsibility that has largely been neglected.”

According to him, experience over the last 12 years has shown that generation and distribution companies are unable or unwilling to invest adequately to provide reliable and value-for-money electricity.

“It has become obvious that the GENCOs and DISCOs cannot attract the level of investment needed to sustainably improve power supply,” Bosah said. He also admitted some intervention by the government through loans and public financing; the impacts remain limited, he said, due to corruption and mismanagement.

“Government investments have only scratched the surface. Even those funds could not go far enough because of massive corruption and looting by top officials,” he added.

He urged the government to pursue massive public investment in the sector with a transparent democratic management framework that involved electricity workers and consumers.

Bosah said this would require an abysmal review of the power privatisation model, noting a similar deregulation policy in the oil and gas sector. He accused the distribution companies of deliberately frustrating the provision of prepaid meters to consumers, insisting that metering remains a statutory obligation of DISCOs.

“DISCOs have largely refused to meter customers unless consumers are forced to pay exorbitant fees or government intervenes with public funds,” he said. He said progress under the NMMP was mostly from government funding. At this rate, he warned, it could take another ten years to meter all customers.

Bosah also questioned the sustainability of the NMMP, which targets 1.1 million meters in its first phase. “What happens when the programme ends, especially if funding cannot be sustained?” he asked. He highlighted the poor state of distribution infrastructure, saying DISCOs favour revenue collection over network upgrades.