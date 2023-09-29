Electricity: FG Targets 350GW Generation by 2043

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government towards achieving the desired target of 350GW electricity generating capacity by the year 2043.

Speaking Thursday in his office in Abuja during a visit by top management staff of the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA), the Minister said that it would only be possible if all hands were on deck towards realising those targets.

A statement by the ministry quoted him as saying ‘’the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised the power sector as the topmost priority of all the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) assets classes”

He added that over the years, the government had also embarked on several reforms to turn around the power sector the latest of it being the new electricity bill. Bagudu pointed out that ‘’the electricity law repeals the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 and consolidates the law relating to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

The minister informed that the Nigeria Electricity Act 2023 prioritised the implementation of tariffs that accurately reflected the cost and service provided as well as promoted competition in the electricity sector through the use of contracts and rules.