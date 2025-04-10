Electricity: Elumelu Blames Assigned Govt Officials For Sector’s Woes

Share

…Transcorp Plc records N94.1bn profit

Chairman, Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Mr. Tony Elumelu, has said those who should help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu actualise his mandate on power sector efficiency are afraid to act.

He stated this just as he revealed that Federal Government’s N600 billion ($400 million) indebtedness to Transcorp Power of remained unpaid.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the 19th Transnational Corporation Plc Annual General Meeting (AGM), Elumelu said, in 2024, Transcorp Group achieved significant year on year growth, with gross earnings reaching N408 billion as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a 107 per cent increase from N197 billion in 2023.

Profit Before Tax for the group grew by 132 per cent to N136.7 billion, compared to N758.8 billion in 2023 while Profit After Tax for the group surged 188 per cent to N94.1 billion in 2024 up from N32.6 billion in 2023.

Similarly, the group total assets by 42 per cent, reaching N751.6 billion by the end of 2024, an increase from N529.9 billion in 2023. Shareholders’ funds for the group increased by 45 percent from N187.3 billion in December 2023 to N271.7 billion by December 2024.

The board of directors recommend – ed full payment of N1 per share comprising interim dividend of 40 kobo paid on August 7,2024 and a final dividend of 60 kobo per share.

On the state of power, he said Nigerians needed improvement in access to electricity, urging government to pay what it owes to help the President actualise the vision for improving electricity supply to Nigeria.

“We believe that to fix Nigeria, we must fix power. And we are great supporters of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We know that to grow a $1 trillion economy, electricity must be fixed. That is not the case today.

But we know that the President directed last year that all impediments to the power sector should be removed. But I am afraid to say that critical people who should have to see the president’s vision come alive are afraid to do so.

May I use this opportunity to call on them to help translate the coalition’s initiative idea to action. “Nigerians need improvement in access to electricity. The power sector is owed a lot of money.

The Transcorp group alone is owed over $400 million, which is over N600 billion. We want this paid so that we can help actualise the President’s vision for improving electricity supply to Nigeria.”

Speaking on the performance of firms under Transnational Corporation Plc as a conglomerate, Elumelu said each firm was doing well.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

