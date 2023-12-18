Electricity: CSO urges regulatory body to prioritise consumers’ protection

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA), a civil society organisation (CSO), has urged the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) to prioritise consumers’ protection. According to the CSO, the aim is to ensure that consumers get value for their money. APPA National President, Princewill Okorie, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday.

Okorie said most electricity consumers were being surcharged; adding that NERC was trying to enforce payment discipline and APPA wished they enforced consumer protection more than payment. According to him, privatisation without effective consumer protection means that capitalists will take over the power sector.