Electricity Consumers To Get Meter Payments Refund – EKEDC

The Chief Executive Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr Tinuade Sanda, has said that all electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme would be refunded through credit “token” within six months.

She said the clarification became necessary following enquiries from some consumers if the money they paid for meters under the MAP scheme would be refunded.

Sanda, represented by General Manager, Commercial, Revenue Cycle, EKEDC, Mr Samuel Edoho, spoke on Wednesday at a Customer Engagement Forum in Agbara, a suburb of Lagos.

Agbara business unit covers Agbara, Owode, Ijanikin, Ajara and Badagry. Others are Ajido, Otto-Awori, Ketu, Pota, Avia, Oko-Afo, Aiyetoro, Seme, Ilogbo-Ereni, Era-Abule, Kwame, Aradagun and lbereko.

She said the only way to end the frequent complaints of alleged over-billing and estimated billing is to acquire meters.

She said, “Customers who paid through the MAP scheme will be refunded within six months.

“The Disco has started massive metering of customers who paid through the MAP scheme.

“Our mission in Eko Disco is to improve the quality of lives of all customers by utilising cutting-edge technology to safely, sustainably and reliably supply electricity.

“That is what we stand for, and we will continue to promote this.”

According to her, the disco has a goal to achieve 100 per cent metering of its customers.

She stated that currently, the discos had metered about 70 per cent of its customers, and was also working toward ensuring effective metering of the remaining 30 per cent.

She said, “The remittances to the market operator by the DisCos are shared within the value chain and the balance received by them is used for infrastructure needs, operations and staff salaries.

“It is an acknowledged fact by all stakeholders in NESI that the elimination of estimated billings and urgent targeted metering of customers with prepaid meters is the way to go.

“Nowadays, there are bottlenecks specifically from Generation Companies (GenCos).”