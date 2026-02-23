Electricity Consumers Seek Review Of Power Sector Privitasation

Electricity consumers in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have called on the Federal Government to review the privitasation of the power sector.

The consumers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday said that privatisation of the sector was a good initiative, but added that it had not yielded the desired result. They said a comprehensive audit and review of the sector would form part of efforts to address the challenges in the industry.

NAN recalls that privatisation of the sector in November 2013 was an initiative of the Federal Government to transfer ownership and management of power assets to private entities. The move was to improve efficiency, attract investments, and enhance electricity supply.

Eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and six Generation Companies (GenCos) were established after privatising the sector.

However, the sector’s transmission arm was retained by the Federal Government. Mr Tunde Omoregie, an Engineer residing in Kuje, said that since the privitasation of the sector in 2013, nothing seemed to be working. He said power supply was constant when it was being handled by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Omoregie said after the sector was privatised, “it is now worse off, government should do something about the issue or scrap the process.’’ Mrs Irene Deji, also residing in Kuje said that the privatisation of the sector 13 years ago was to bring in private investments to ensure constant power supply.

Deji said that since the privatisation nothing had improved, adding that the power situation in the country had deteriorated. ”The government should revisit the privitasation of the sector. ”If it is not working, something should be done to reverse it as a lot of us are suffering. It is not easy to cope without constant electricity,” she said.

Mrs Angela Okorie, a Nurse, residing at Lugbe, said that the ultimate aim of allowing competition in the market at the time of privatisation hasd not been achieved.