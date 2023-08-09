Electricity Bills: Niger, Togo, Benin owe Nigeria N43.4bn

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that international customers- Togo, Niger and Benin-owe Nigeria N43.4 billion ($67.01 million) for electricity consumed within a period of 15 months. The debt for the first quarter of the current year amounted to a little over N8 billion ($16.11 million). These were contained in the current NERC’s quarterly report analysed by New Telegraph yesterday. According to the report, a breakdown of the value of electricity exported to the three countries and four power firms revealed that Mainstream-Nigerien Electricity Society (NIGELEC), power utility firm in Niger Republic, is owing $5.48 million Transcorp-Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) of Benin Republic, $3.85 million, Paras-SBEE, $3.46 million and Odukpani-Compagnie Energie Electriques du Togo (CEET) owed $3.32 million in the first quarter of 2023.

NERC stated that in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4,23), Mainstream-NIGELEC received from the market operators (MO) invoice of $5.50 million; Transcorp SBEE, $3.44 million; and Paras-SBEE, $3.03 million, and Odukpani-CEET, $2.02 million. In Q2, 2023, a total invoice of $11.05 million was received by the three international power firms from MO: MainstreamNIGELEC, $5.67 million; Transcorp-SBEE,$1.85 million: and Odukpani-CEET, $1.71 million respectively, while remittances of $1.20 million, $5.55 million and $1.67 million respectively. It alleged that Paras-SBEE on the other hand failed to make any remittance against an invoice of $1.92 million that it was issued by MO.

NERC said: “In Q2 ‘22, Transcorp-SBEE and MainstreamNIGELEC received invoices of $2.42 million and $5.56 million from MO and remitted $2.42 million and $5.55 million respectively. Paras-SBEE and Odukpani-CEET also received invoices of $2.39 million and $2.03 million respectively from the market operators during the period but made no payment. “In Q1,22, Paras-SBEE, Transcorp-SBEE, and MainstreamNIGERLEC received invoices of $2.72 million, $2.74 million, and $4.61 million, but remitted $2.72 million, $2.74 million, and $4.52 million respectively. OdukpaniCEET, however, failed to clear an invoice of $3.42 million issued by MO in that period.

“The payment indiscipline being exhibited by the various market participants, leading to dismay remittances has again come to the fore, even as Special and Cross-border Customers and electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have continued to frustrate the sustainability of the market.” It added: “Under the special customers arrangement Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and the host community did not make any payment towards the N0.38 billion (NBET) and N0.08 billion (MO) invoices received in 2023/ Q1.”