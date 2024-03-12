Electricity: Benue Govt Moves To Build Power Plant

In order to promote socioeconomic development throughout the villages, the Benue State Government has disclosed its plan to build a power plant in the state.

The Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), Raymond Asemakaha made this disclosure on Monday in Makurdi.

New Telegraph recalls that a bill seeking to allow state governments to own and run their electricity power supply was ratified by the Federal Government.

Speaking at the BIPC Corporate headquarters in Makurdi, Asemakaha requested that the energy utility establish a pilot plant in Benue State during a meeting with a Remedy Earth delegation.

The head of BIPC emphasised that in order to transform the state and promote economic activity, the state needed to possess a power-generating plant.

He said: “For us, we know that one thing that stimulates the economy is when you have enough power. So, we are looking for options to ensure that the state generates its power and shares it with its communities.

“We want them to do the plant here and test run it so we can know what they are capable of before we engage them. Gone are the days that people tell stories; we want to see them before we can recommend them to the governor.”