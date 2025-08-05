Electricity: Assessing Regulator’s Angst Over States’ Decisions On Tarif

The approval of a new tariff for Main Power Electricity Distribution Limited, reducing the Band A rate from N209 to N160 per kWh, effective August 1, 2025 by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, has elicited divergent reactions from stakeholders as the sector regulator kicks, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

I n an apparent response to the outcry by many electricity users in Nigeria, especially exorbitant tariffs for those on Band A, specifically in Enugu State, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) recently approved a new Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), which directed MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited to reduce Band A rate from N209 to N160.4 per kWh, effective August 1, 2025.

NERC

The announcement, however, drew a backlash from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that handed EERC regulatory power in line with the 2023 Electricity Act. NERC not only rejected the EERC’s new MYTO but opined that state governments did not have jurisdiction over the national grid or over electric power stations established under federal laws or operating under licenses it issued.

The statement read in part: “States that have assumed full regulatory oversight over their intrastate markets are now authorised to create and regulate transactions in their state electricity markets within the confines of powers granted to them by the Constitution, the EA and their enabling law; and this extends to the development of tariff methodologies that shall apply to end-use customers in their respective states.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the increasing stakeholders’ concerns on the Tariff Order (Order No. EERC/2025/003) issued by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (“EERC”) to its Licensee Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (“MEDL”) that relies exclusively on electricity supply (generation and transmission) from the national grid.

NESI stakeholders have expressed concern about the consequences of the reduction of tariffs for Band A customers in MEDL’s network area to NGN160.4 per kWh and the freezing of tariffs of customers in the other bands on the wholesale generation and transmission costs along with the financing costs for legacy obligations in NESI. It is pertinent to state that the N160.4 per kWh was arrived at largely by reducing the current average Generation Tariff of N112.60 per kWh to N45.75, with an assumption of subsidy component, a difference of N66.85 per kWh.

“Section 34(1) of the EA places a statutory obligation on the Com- mission to ‘create, promote and preserve efficient electricity industry and market structures, and ensure the optimal utilization of resources for the provision of electricity’ and we are also aware that EERC as a sub-national electricity regulator also has a similar statutory obligation in their enabling law; and neither NERC nor EERC as responsible regulatory institutions would take decisions that expose the national grid and wholesale electricity market to a financial crisis in contravention of express powers granted to them by the Constitution.”

EERC

EERC responded to the NERC, questioning its power tariff slash for Band A customers in the state from N209/kWh (per kiloWatt) to N160 kWh, effective from August 1, 2025. It stated that the Public Notice issued by NERC arose mainly from “misconceptions and misplaced focus.”

It added that they arose from the failure of some industry stakeholders to understand the fundamental changes introduced into the power sector through the 2023 constitution amendment, passage of the Electricity Act 2023, and emergence of the sub-national electricity market. According to it, NERC’s Notice was intended to secure an exclusive right to determine end-use tariffs in the NESI (Nigerian Electricity Sup- ply Industry).

The question is whether in a fully decentralized Electricity Supply Industry, multiple tariff regimes are not reasonably possible? Furthermore, where a state like Enugu State has assumed full regulatory oversight over its intrastate market, is it precluded from issuing a Tariff Order for that market? EERC argued that while NERC referenced relevant provisions of the constitution to establish the powers of the National Assembly and the House of Assembly to make laws on the sector, it missed that the National Assembly is not authorized to make laws on the matter of distribution of electricity.

It said: “On this constitutional matter, it should be noted that un- der Paragraph 14(b) of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution, only States have the constitutional right to make laws with respect to the distribution of electricity. “By virtue of Paragraph 13 of the Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution, the National Assembly is restricted to making laws with respect to ‘the generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one State to another State’.

Electricity distribution was deliberately excluded.” EERC opined that NERC’s declaration that states must “holistically incorporate the wholesale costs of grid supply to their States without any qualification or deviation in their design of tariffs for end-use customers” or be prepared to intervene

Parties should consider the homes, industry and national economic growth and development instead of turning regulatory power to a personality clash

by way of subsidy is a misapplication of NERC’s authority over the national grid. It said: “The jurisdiction over the national grid and generating plants licensed by NERC is distinct and separate from benefits under the electricity subsidy programme of the Federal Government. The question whether states that have established their electricity markets should benefit from the electricity subsidy programme is an issue of constitutional importance.

“In a federation such as Nigeria, it does not lie with NERC to make this determination as it summarily declared in the Notice. The subsidy programme is funded from the Fed- eration Account established under section 162 of the Constitution. This account belongs to the three tiers of government in Nigeria and benefit therefrom is determined by the Constitution.”

EERC stated that NERC’s claim that its new Tariff Order was arrived at “largely by reducing the current average Generation Tariff of N112.60 per kWh to NGN45.75 per kWh with an assumption of subsidy component, a difference of N66.85 per kWh,” was incorrect. It added: “EERC states unequivocally that the reduction in the tariff for Band A customers under the Tariff Order was not based on any populist sentiment, or reckless bluster.

Rather, it is a result of a rigorous and transparent process of tariff determination during which costs and other relevant data from MainPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited were carefully reviewed and analysed based on the provisions of the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, and EERC’s Tariff Methodology Regulations 2024.”

Also the Enugu State Government through the Special Adviser on Power to the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Joe Aneke argued that NERC has no power to control the state electricity regulators on the fixing of their tariffs since they are based on law and data.

ANED’s

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, (ANED) Sunday Oduntan, said the electricity distribution companies in other states had come under intense pressure and scrutiny to also reduce tariffs since the release of the tariff order by EERC for Enugu State residents. He added that some customers have taken a position that they will no longer pay their electricity bills until tariffs are reduced.

He said it was inappropriate for the EERC to have announced the tariff reduction without proper coordination with the NERC and other market players. According to him, such an action could create confusion among customers and distort the market. He said: “The tariff reduction by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, without adequate coordination with NERC and other participants, raises significant concerns for the stability and liquidity of the power sector. Subsidies must be transparently structured and promptly funded.

Otherwise, they create cashflow disruptions and undermine market confidence.” In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies, (APGN) Joy Ogaji, also argued that states cannot unilaterally fix tariffs because they do not produce electricity.

She said that the EERC made reference to NERC’s tariff regulations, which assume a subsidy that she said was imaginary because there is neither a written policy from the Federal Government stating that there is a subsidy, nor a financing plan to backstop the ever-growing and accumulating debts, which have impaired Ogaji added that the EERC made reference to NERC’s tariff regulations, which assume a subsidy that she deemed imaginary because there is no written policy from the Federal Government stating that there is a subsidy, nor is there a financing plan to backstop the ever-growing and accumulating GenCos’ debts.

Independent opinions

Executive Vice-President, Operations & Management, Genesis Energy, Mr. Simon Shaibu, said the states were empowered now by the Electricity Act to create their own regulatory body, adding that the decrease in tariff by EERC is a welcome development because it will encourage other state regulators to review their inputs. He noted that the inputs were used to calculate some of the things that contributed to the review of the tariff downward. “The GenCo transmission unit, there is transmission which of course there is a winning charge.

There is a winning charge when plus the type of GenCo whether it is hydro, or thermal. So, they have different tariffs whether thermal or hydro. So, whoever is supplying Enugu Disco through the national grid must have placed what fee they get when they source of electricity is from thermal or from hydro. So, they have seen that to leverage to help their citizens within their network, they are able to take up some Naira off.

It is a welcome development. “While the Federal Government will try to send through some of the tariff, they can support some initiative to do innovative things to reduce the tariff. But why it appears as if NERC is against is that the NERC and the national will try to regulate because their collections are not matching the GenCo. So, they react and say our collections is not matching the GenCo, what is being generated.

So, technically they will have to raise some concern that if you reduce, it will show public. When the collections are not matching up, they are doing 40, people are doing 35 per cent to 40 per cent collections and they are taking power for 100 per cent . So, they can’t pay back GenCo. “So, I think it is a dialogue they need to come in and understand the position of the state regulatory body and then the NERC should present their own argument properly so that they can streamline the tariffs.” Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, an Electricity Consumer Right and Power Sector Policy.

Advocacy Organization, Mr. Adetayo Adegbemle, said the tariff reduction by EERC is a good development because it also helps us to address the issue of the regulation of the centralization of regulation of electricity. But he opined that EERC was fighting a battle that should not be fought. He said: “We have their members, members of the community of power commissioners, claiming that they want to help the federal government in addressing the issue of subsidy.

Now, we now have Enugu that is now making plans, assuming that federal government will continue to carry subsidy. Federal government themselves are already working out from subsidy That’s why they removed subsidy from Band A, feeders and customers.

“We were also able to get about 20 hours and above, they are removing subsidy from you. So why should the state that claims that they have the wherewithal and they want to reconcile or they want to regulate themselves, they want to enjoy the benefit of the selfregulation, but they don’t want to carry the responsibility that comes with it. “I think that’s rather unfair from them. And I’m sure a lot of other stakeholders will have issues.

I expect, for instance, that if every energy that goes to Enugu state, there should be a bank guarantee that they should call on it, or else they won’t be able to collect their money from them. “All those things need to be addressed. And you cannot also not be charging the low-cost reflective tariff and think you’re going to encourage investors to come. No investor will put their money in a place where they are not sure of returns. So Enugu should sit down and reconsider their decision.”

FG

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the State Commissioners for Energy not to “flex muscles” or start competing. He also asked them to base their conversation on mutual interest instead of working at a cross-purpose.

He made the call in Abuja during a meeting of the State Electricity Market Development. “So I want to plead for a harmonious relationship, cordial relationship between the NERC and the State Regulatory Commission. Let us not be flexing muscles,” he said. He urged the parties to consider the homes, industry and national economic growth and development instead of turning regulatory power to a personality clash.

Last Line

Adelabu said: “This concerns the Iives of Nigerians. It concerns the lives of our institutions, of our homes, of our industry for economic growth and development. We should not turn it into a personality clash. So the regulators at the federal and state levels should work hand in hand. A fragmented environment will create uncertainty for investors and regulators alike. It can lead to a dispute.”