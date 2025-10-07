Electricity Act: FOCPEN Faults Report On 24 States Backtracking On Reforms

The Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy (FOCPEN) has said that it is incorrect insinuations that 24 states in Nigeria backtracked on implementing power market reforms following the enactment of the Electricity Act.

This was contained in a statement by Chairman of FOCPEN and Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy in Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, and the Acting Secretary of FOCPEN and Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development in Kogi State, Engr. Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalib.

FOCPEN insisted that no state had reversed or withdrawn its commitment to power sector reforms. It stated that the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector was a gradual and structured process aimed at improving efficiency, ensuring accountability, and delivering reliable power supply to citizens.