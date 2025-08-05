Electricity Act 2023: A Path To Northern Empowerment – Aminu Ganda

A recent article titled “The Iniquities of the Electricity Act of 2023 – South vs. North, Rich vs. Poor”, published in various newspapers, is a dangerously misleading narrative that wrongly portrays the Electricity Act 2023 as a politically motivated tool designed to marginalise Northern Nigeria.

This claim is not only factually incorrect but a divisive attempt to exploit regional sentiments and derail a transformative reform.

These are the words of Engr. Aminu Ganda, the Managing Consultant, Samag Engineering Ltd, Sokoto State.

First, it must be stated clearly that the power of states to legislate on electricity was not created by the Electricity Act 2023. It is a constitutional right granted by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Fifth Alteration to the Constitution—signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari—eliminated previous ambiguities that restricted state regulation of electricity to areas not covered by the national grid.

The EA 2023 merely provides the legal framework for exercising this constitutional mandate. Any attempt to reverse this progress undermines the Constitution and the right of sub-nationals to shape their energy futures.

Far from disadvantaging the North, the EA 2023 offers a historic opportunity for energy independence and economic advancement in the region. Under the now-defunct Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005, the electricity market was centrally controlled by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), resulting in decades of energy marginalisation for Northern Nigeria.

The statistics are sobering: about 70% of Nigeria’s 80 million unelectrified citizens live in the North, which has one of the lowest per capita electricity consumption rates globally.

A single transmission line connects the North-East to the national grid, making it highly vulnerable—a failure earlier this year left the entire region without power for six months. The North-West suffered a similar three-month blackout.

NERC’s records further confirm systemic imbalance. The combined allocation to the five northern DisCos—including Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Jos, and Yola—amounts to just 36.5% of total supply, while Lagos alone (via Eko and Ikeja DisCos) receives 26%. This disparity was a direct consequence of the centralised regime under EPSRA.

The Electricity Act 2023 corrects these imbalances by decentralising regulation, enabling states to license operators, set tariffs, attract investment, and establish their electricity markets. This empowers localised, context-specific solutions that are more responsive to the unique economic and infrastructural realities of each state.

It is also false to characterise the EA 2023 as a “southern bill.” On the contrary, its foundation was laid under the administration of President Buhari. The Act and the 5th constitutional amendment were passed by the 9th National Assembly under the leadership of northern legislators, including Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue) and Hon. Aliyu Magaji Dau (Jigawa), chairs of the Senate and House power committees, respectively.

That President Bola Tinubu signed the bill into law just ten days after assuming office speaks to its national importance—not regional bias.

Claims that states could fully participate in electricity under EPSRA are misleading. Under that law, NERC held exclusive control over grid-connected power, and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) monopolised rural projects. States that invested in electricity infrastructure often had to hand over these assets to private DisCos without any regulatory authority.

The EA 2023 has changed this paradigm. States now have legal backing to control investments, regulate operators, protect consumers, and build autonomous electricity systems, as Enugu State has already begun doing.

Worryingly, the proposed Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, sponsored by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, threatens to reverse these gains. The Forum of Commissioners of Power and Energy in Nigeria (FOCPEN) has described it as a veiled attempt to override the Constitution.

The bill proposes, among other things, a 10% levy on funds and royalties derived from hydroelectric dam concessions, payable to the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC).

This would deter much-needed investment in small hydroelectric projects in flood-prone states like Niger, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kogi, Benue, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, and Taraba. Far from empowering the North, this amendment would deepen its energy poverty and dependency on the inefficient national grid.

Equally dangerous is the unfounded claim that state governments will seize control of national grid-connected power plants and deny electricity to other regions. Under the EA 2023 and the Constitution, NERC remains the regulator of the national grid and interstate electricity trading. No state can unilaterally control national assets.

Moreover, the suggestion that FOCPEN is a southern conspiracy is both dishonest and inflammatory. Its executive committee reflects Nigeria’s diversity: the Chairman is from the South-South, the Vice Chairman from the North-East, the Secretary from the North-Central, with representation from all six geopolitical zones. FOCPEN exemplifies national collaboration—not sectional interest.

Northern states are not victims of the Electricity Act 2023—they are among its greatest beneficiaries and early adopters. States such as Taraba, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, and Borno have either enacted or are drafting their electricity laws.

These laws are paving the way for mini-grids, small hydroelectric projects, localised transmission and distribution infrastructure, and the establishment of State Electricity Regulatory Commissions. This will unlock private investment and drive industrial growth tailored to local needs.

The failure of centralised control to attract sustained investment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is well documented. Under EPSRA, generation companies operated without bankable power purchase agreements, distribution companies underperformed, and grid expansion stagnated. The EA 2023 addresses these structural failures.

States can now offer investors clearer, more predictable regulatory environments with opportunities for mini-grid development, embedded generation, and diversified energy sources.

The article’s lamentation about the end of cross-subsidisation misses the point. Despite multi-state coverage by DisCos, cross-subsidisation has not led to equitable service delivery. Northern states have remained underserved.

True equity requires innovation, not a return to the broken central model. Section 34 of the EA 2023 actually encourages interstate cooperation and regional energy markets. The North-West is already pursuing such collaboration.

Instead of opposing the Electricity Act 2023, stakeholders should focus on supporting states to enact smart electricity laws, promoting inter-state power pooling, harmonising technical standards, incentivising performance-based regulation, and ensuring transparency in the transfer of electricity assets.

The Electricity Act 2023 is not a tool of disempowerment but a long-overdue step toward genuine federalism, energy access, and sustainable development—especially for the North.