New Telegraph

August 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Electrician Dies Of…

Electrician Dies Of Electrocution In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of a 45-year-old electrician who died while attempting to reconnect the electricity cables to a pole.

Announcing the development in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyi, the State Command said the incident happened on Sunday, August 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Shasha area of the state.

READ ALSO

“The electrician lost his life while reconnecting electricity cables to an electric pole at Shasha. When the case was reported, a team of police detectives visited the scene.

“He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the spokesperson said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

D’Tigress: Ebonyi Gov Rewards Blessing Ejiofor N30m, Duplex
Read Next

Messi’s Return Boosts Inter Miami 3-1 Victory