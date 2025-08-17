Electrician Dies Of Electrocution In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of a 45-year-old electrician who died while attempting to reconnect the electricity cables to a pole.

Announcing the development in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyi, the State Command said the incident happened on Sunday, August 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Shasha area of the state.

“The electrician lost his life while reconnecting electricity cables to an electric pole at Shasha. When the case was reported, a team of police detectives visited the scene.

“He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the spokesperson said.