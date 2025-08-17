The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of a 45-year-old electrician who died while attempting to reconnect the electricity cables to a pole.
Announcing the development in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyi, the State Command said the incident happened on Sunday, August 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Shasha area of the state.
READ ALSO
- Lagos Unveils Pilot PPP To Concession 10% Of Water Infrastructure
- Lagos Announces N8.5m As Initial Deposit For 2026 Hajj
- Lagos Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For Maryland Bridge Night Repairs
“The electrician lost his life while reconnecting electricity cables to an electric pole at Shasha. When the case was reported, a team of police detectives visited the scene.
“He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the spokesperson said.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: 45-year-old electrician Electrician Dies Of Electrocution In Lagos Lagos police command lagos state