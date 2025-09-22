Electric Vehicles Will Reduce Operational Cost By 40% –Association

The Electric Mobility Promoters Association of Nigeria (EMPAN) has moved to train roadside mechanics inn the maintenance and repair of electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to reduce operational costs for transport operators by as much as 40 per cent.

President Dapo Adesina said this in Lagos at the weekend, during the EMPAN certificate presentation ceremony for the free training for roadside mechanics on electric okadas and kekes.

Adesina said it was part of the reasons the association with its partners organised the training for mechanics, toward the repair and maintenance of electric vehicles. According to him, electric vehicles are the future, and the future is now, as there are numerous advantages of EV.

He said: “Electric vehicles are eco-friendly, so we are able to meet our nationally determined contribution as a country and as part of an energy transition plan of the Federal Government, so we have 25 per cent out of the five major sectors.

“Transport is accounting for about 25 per cent where we can decarbonise the environment, and also reduce pollution.”