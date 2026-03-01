Electric Busses To Charge Minimal Fare From March – Otti

In line with the people oriented policy, Governor Alex Otti has announced the commencement of minimal fare charges after the expiration of the free ride and test run period of the state owned electric busses transport scheme.

The Governor said at the February media chat that beginning from March 1, travellers would pay as little as N800 to Aba and N1000 to Ohafia from Umuahia declaring that government would in the next few days take delivery of the completed ultra modern bus terminal in Umuahia, from where all the busses would operate, while work on the Aba bus terminal would commence in earnest.

He highlighted the progress recently recorded in various sectors, especially in critical infrastructure, where he had declared a state of emergency, including healthcare, education, industry, power , security and SME, and vowed to sustain the momentum of development, reaching all parts of the State with governance impact.

The Governor explained that contrary to reports of mishandling of payment of compensation to the Nsulu airport land donors 4000 of the about 10000 verified genuine land donors have been paid compensation especially those at the runway area.

Governor Otti noted that he would take the compensation step by step, and described negative reports of the payments as a hatchet job.

“I’m sure some of you may have seen that there were negative reports from someone who I even understand had not attended any of the meetings.

So I think it was just a hatchet job done by an individual.

The construction of the runway is going on very well.

So we first of all settled them, and we are now taking them village by village,” Gov. Otti stated.