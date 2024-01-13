Electric Buses: Edo Govt Seals Deal With Oando Clean Energy

The Edo State Government has announced its partnership with Oando Clean Energy Limited, a prominent provider of renewable energy, to introduce electric buses into the State’s transport network, with the aim of improving it.

At the same time, a 175 Megawatt wind energy project was also finalised by the state government with the company.

The government of Edo State and Oando clean energy on Friday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the government house in Benin City, the state capital.

Obaseki, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the state government was committed to giving every community in the state access to clean energy.

According to him, “Clean energy is here to stay. We are happy to be one of the front runners among other States.

“We have found a partner in Oando Energy. We are happy, and we will make sure that we keep our side of the agreement.”

Edo State Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Dr. Ojeifoh Enaholo, said the electric bus scheme ,which would be rolled out in phases, would commence with five buses for the take-off phase, while the wind energy project would also commence with a pilot scheme in a bid to revolutionise the electricity sector in the state.

The commissioner announced that the required facilities would be placed in the automobile battery charging stations.

He said that the projects were among the governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s swift successes and completed strong projects meant to underpin the current power generation system.